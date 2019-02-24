Leon Benton "Buck"

Singer

March 16, 1941-

February 21, 2019

Eufaula, AL- Leon Benton "Buck" Singer, devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend, was called home February 21, 2019.

Memorial services will be held Sunday, February 24, 2019, at 3 P.M., at the First Baptist Church in Eufaula with Dr. Ken Bush officiating and Chapman Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be held from 2 P.M. until service time Sunday at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that gifts in memory of Buck be made to Tree Eufaula, Inc. 703 N. Randolph Ave., Eufaula, AL. 36027.

The son of Fleeta Benton Singer and Jeff Singer, Buck grew up in Lumpkin, GA.. He graduated from The Darlington School in Rome, GA. and attended Georgia Tech. Buck and his wife Dot moved to Eufaula, AL. in 1963. He opened Singer Auto Parts and they began raising their family and giving their time and energy to the community they grew to love. Buck devoted many hours to the Parks and Recreation Department. He was elected to the Eufaula City Council for 2 terms, serving as President Pro tem from 1988 to 1991. A member of the high school booster club for years, one of his favorite past times was serving on the chain gang at Friday night football games. Buck spent the 10 years before his retirement managing Automatic Gas Company. Buck will be remembered most for his fun-loving and giving nature. His love of "telling a good story" kept family and friends entertained. He was happiest when his family was gathered around while he held their attention with one of his many stories. Buck is preceded in death by his sister, Mary Singer Hale, his brothers, Bill Singer and Jimmy Singer and his grandson Christopher Green (1983-1985).

Buck is survived by his loving wife of 59 years: Dorothy Goodroe Singer; his 4 children: Leslie Green, Benton (Leslie) Singer, Catherine Singer and Mary Fleeta (Mike) Battle; his pride and joy, his grandchildren: Aaron Green, Jordan Green, Mary Catherine Battle, Patrick Singer and Caroline Singer. He is also survived by his brother: Fred S. (Jeanne) Singer and many nieces and nephews. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary