|
|
Leon Irving
Bailey, Sr.
June 22, 1930 -
August 30, 2019
Griffin, GA- Leon Irving Bailey, Sr., 89, formerly of Columbus, Georgia passed away August 30, 2019 at Brightmoor Hospice in Griffin, Georgia.
A graveside service to celebrate his life will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 2:00 PM in Parkhill Cemetery Columbus, Georgia with Reverend Richard Summey officiating.
Leon was born on June 22, 1930 in Columbus, Georgia to the late Leroy Bailey and Lamerle Hornsby Bailey Byrd Rentz. He grew up in Columbus and attended Jordan Vocational High School "Class of '48" where he was a member of the Bob Barr Band. Leon faithfully served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was married to Faye Murphy Bailey for 64 years. Together they raised three sons in the Columbus area until his job with AT&T (Southern Bell, Bell South) moved him to Griffin, Georgia. Before his move to Griffin, while his sons were young, Leon was active with the North Columbus Babe Ruth League for three years, he was past president. Leon enjoyed working in his yard, and going on cruises with family. He loved animals especially "Clyde" his faithful canine companion. Leon will be greatly missed by all who knew and especially loved him.
He leaves his loving wife Faye Bailey; sons: Leon I.(Kathy) Bailey, Jr., William "Bill" (Teresa) Bailey, and Brian (Teresa) Bailey; his loving grandchildren: Mistie Bailey (Chris) Herring, Melissa Bailey, and Rachel (Roger) Mann; his loving great grandchildren: Katie Herring, Edward Chase Herring, Brittanie Marchman, and Kaegen Mann; his sister, Deborah (Richard) Summey to cherish his loving memory. Leon is preceded in death by other than his parents, his sister Jessie Byrd and brothers, Carl Byrd and Arthur Byrd.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 4, 2019