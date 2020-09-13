1/
Leona Gatewood Gallups
1918 - 2020

Leona Gatewood
Gallups
October 2, 1918-
September 10, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Leona Gatewood Gallups, 101, of Phenix City, AL died Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Columbus Hospice House in Columbus, GA.
A funeral service will be held 4:00 pm Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Ladonia Baptist Church, 3789 US Hwy 80, Phenix City, AL with Rev. Steve Faulk and Rev. Barry Flemming officiating. Interment will follow at Ladonia Baptist Chruch Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at the church.
Mrs. Gallups was born October 2, 1918 in Homewood, MS daughter of the late Roy Gatewood and Lessie Harrison Gatewood. Her passion was caring for young children. Mrs. Gallups helped raise not only her grandchildren but several others in the community. She was a long time member of Ladonia Baptist Church and spent numerous years working in the nursery. Additionally, she loved making crafts.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Samuel M. Gallups; a son, Jim Gallups; a sister, Delsie Moulder; a brother, Howard Gatewood and a grand-daughter, Laura Gallups.
Mrs. Gallups is survived by a daughter, Doris Davis of Phenix City, AL; four grandchildren, Mike Davis (Jackie) of Phenix City, AL, Randy Davis (Cindy) of Phenix City, AL, Carol Davis Short (Ashley) of Elkton, KY and Dwayne Gallups (Terry) of Phenix City, AL; two sisters, Jewel Rutledge of Crawford, AL and Margie Warren of Clinton, MS; nine great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren; several extended family and friends.
The family will accept flowers or donations may be made to Ladonia Baptist Church, 3789 Hwy 80, Phenix City, AL 368670.
To sign the online guest register, visit www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.net.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Sep. 13, 2020.
