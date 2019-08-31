Home

Cox Funeral Home
93 Prather-Barnes Road
Manchester, GA 31816
(706) 846-3110
Leonard Moncrief
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cox Funeral Home
93 Prather-Barnes Road
Manchester, GA 31816
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Bethlehem Baptist Church
Pine Mountain Valley, GA
Leonard Jackson Moncrief


1929 - 2019
Leonard Jackson Moncrief Obituary
Leonard Jackson
Moncrief
March 23, 1929-
August 29, 2019
Shiloh, GA- Leonard Jackson Moncrief, age 90 of Shiloh, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Bethlehem Baptist Church, Pine Mountain Valley with Rev. Sammie Turner officiating. Interment will follow in Beech Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, Pine Mountain. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 pm, Saturday at Cox Funeral Home in Manchester.
Mr. Moncrief was born March 23, 1929 in Pine Mountain, the son of John Edgar Moncrief and Amy Kate Murphy Moncrief. He had worked for more than 40 years at Callaway Mills and later Milliken Mills in Manchester. When the mill closed, he went to work with the Harris County Board of Education in the Maintenance Department. Mr. Moncrief was a Korean War Army Veteran and was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Survivors include his son, Gregory Jay Moncrief and his wife, Cheri of Acworth; his daughter, Lisa Wingard and her husband, Terry of Pine Mountain Valley; two brothers, Billy Moncrief and his wife Joy of Ft. Gaines, GA, Jerry Moncrief and his wife, Linda of Manchester; four grandchildren, Wesley (Tarah) Wingard of Thomaston, Ansley (Austin) Davis of Manhattan, KS, Jackson and Mason Moncrief, both of Acworth and one great grandchild, Camden Wingard of Thomaston.
Cox Funeral Home, 93 Prather Barnes Road, Manchester, Ga. will be assisting the family. Please sign the online register at www.coxfh.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 31, 2019
