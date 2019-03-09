Leonard

Columbus, GA- Leonard Rice Parker, 92, of Columbus, GA passed Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Columbus Hospice surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019 at Striffler-Hamby in Edgewood Hall with Lead Pastor Dennis Lacy and Senior Adult Pastor Mike McBride officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon March 10, 2019 from 3:00-5:00.

Mr. Parker was born July 19, 1926 in Blanch, AL, the son of the late Robert Lee Parker Sr. and Lora Lois Parker. He would meet the love of his life Betty La Rue Carter marrying her on February 5, 1949 and they spent seventy plus cherished years together. Leonard served our country in WWII and Korea, earning himself the Bronze Star. After serving he went on to work for what is now known as Hallmark for forty three years before retiring. He and his wife were members of North Highland Assembly of God for over thirty years. Mr. Parker loved hunting and was a runner even being a member of the Columbus Track Club. In his later years he enjoyed reading anything he could, spending hours each day reading his Bible.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Betty Ruth Hale; one brother, Marvin Leroy Parker. Survivors include his wife, Betty Parker, two children, Leonard Steven Parker and Cheryl Denise Parker; five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; two brothers, Euclid Lee Parker and Robert Lee Parker Jr. and numerous other extended family and friends.

Flowers are appreciated or the family asks that donations can be made to Columbus Hospice or North Highland Assembly of God.