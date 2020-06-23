Leonard R.
Bledsoe, Sr.
May 10, 1929-
June 12, 2020
LaGrange, GA- Leonard R. Bledsoe Sr., 91, of LaGrange, GA went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 12, 2020.
Mr. Bledsoe was born May 10, 1929 in LaGrange, GA to the late Curtis Duke Bledsoe and Ella Mae Bledsoe.
He is survived by Daughter Linda (Yvonne) Bledsoe Walker, Son Leonard (Rudy) Bledsoe Jr., Stepdaughter Peggy (Harold) Johnson, Stepsons John (Judy) Key, Jerry (Gina) Key, and Michael (Melanie) Key, Grandchildren Cathy (Barry) Anderson, Marty (Gidget) Johnson, Luci (Larry) Rigsby, Martin (Amanda) Key, Sheila (Mike) Lindsey, Michael (Jennifer) Key, Allen(Brandy) Key, Patrick (Jessica) Key, Kaylee Key, Mitchell (Meredith) Key, Anthony Key, Staci(Travis) Stiles, Christopher(Abbie) Tompa, Cheyenne Bledsoe, Heather Walker, Jennifer Walker, Great Grandchildren Tori Kilmer, McKenzie Anderson, Josh(Chrissy) Anderson, Zach(Amanda) Anderson, Jessica (William) Nichols, Cameron Rigsby, Kristina Rigsby, Shayna Etheridge, Justin (Megan) Etheridge, Lesley Smith, Gracie Parker, Livie Parker, Sydney Lindsey, Mary Anna (Kyle) Brown, Caroline Lindsey, Landon Smith, Chelsea (Parker) Greer, Ben(Lindsey) Key, Kitty Key, Kannon Key, Charlie Key, Cooper Key, Kasper Key, Aedyn Key, Alllie Key, Porter Key, Booker Key, Lexi Key, Trent Key, Dylan Key, Ty Watson, Aimee Watson, Ava Stiles, Tatum Stiles, Makayla Watts, William Butler, Emily LaGross, Ashlee Walker, Lauren Walker, Great Great Grandchildren Parker Smith, River Whitaker, Axle Anderson, Payton Anderson, Kayden Anderson, Cohen Anderson, Jackson Nichols, Anna Etheridge, Emma Morrow, Brantley Brown, Watson Greer and Ryland Key and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was also survived by a sister-in-law, Minnie Ruth Butler.
He was predeceased by his loving wife Catherine Bledsoe, son-in-law David Walker; sisters, Eunice Costley, Arlene Wright, Flora Nell Harry, Jeanette Costley, Dorris Harry, Pauline Nasworthy and brothers Warren Bledsoe, Eugene Bledsoe, Gordon Bledsoe.
Mr. Bledsoe proudly served his country for over 20 years in the USAF serving numerous tours in Japan. He retired from service in 1974. After his military career, he worked for the Department of Corrections at Rutledge State Prison where he retired again with 20 years of service.
He greatly enjoyed being with his family who he loved dearly and leaves behind a legacy of family some 91 members strong. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed playing Farkel with his friends at Vernon Woods where he remains champion to this day.
Funeral Services were held 3:00 P.M Sunday, June 14, 2020 in the Chapel of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to Britt David Baptist Church in Columbus GA, West Georgia Hospice of LaGrange GA or Vernon Woods Senior Living of LaGrange GA. Those wishing to share a condolence or remembrance with the family may do so by visiting www.shlagrange.com.
Arrangements are by Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 1010 Mooty Bridge Road, LaGrange, GA 30240 (706) 884-8636
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 23, 2020.