Leonard"Bud"Brown IIIJuly 31, 1957-September 21, 2020Columbus, GA- Leonard "Bud" Brown 63, of Columbus passed Monday, September 21, 2020 at St Francis Hospital. Graveside services will be held 1:00PM Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Reverend Melvin Shorter, officiating according to Hill-Watson-People's Funeral Service LLC, 1605 3rd Ave, 706-327-9293. Visitation will be at the service only on Saturday. Mr. Brown was born July 31, 1957 in Columbus, GA to the union of the late Leonard Brown, Jr. and Betty Marsh Brown. He attended Jordan Vocational High School and worked for several companies including Columbus Foundries. Bud leaves to cherish his memories his daughters, Shontravious and Shemissal Brown; brothers, Lorenzo and Angelo Brown and Terrance Maxwell; sisters, Lorrie Ann Brown and Vanessa Maxwell; grandchildren, Patricia and Ary'a Brown; aunts, Eugene(Joe)Murray, Doris Smith, Emma Marsh, Mary(Jasper)Ross, Maxine Muhammad and Laura Mae Dixon; uncles, Bobby Marsh, Hanson Marsh and Louis Brown; several nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and many dear friends. Social distancing and face covering required to attend the service.