LeroyDeanJanuary 21, 1931-May 28, 2020Columbus, GA- Mr. Leroy Dean, 89, of Columbus, GA passed on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. Graveside service will be conducted at 2:30 PM on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Green Acres Cemetery with Rev. Larry Williams officiating according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Viewing will be held from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the funeral home located at 927 - 5th Avenue, Columbus.Mr. Leroy Dean was born January 21, 1938 to the late Alto Dean, Sr. and Susie Anderson Dean in Bullock County, AL. He was a Veteran in the United States Army and later worked as a Checker for Sunshine Biscuit Company.Surviving yet feeling a definite loss is his loving and devoted wife, Eunice Dean; one daughter, Leatrice Dean, Columbus; one sister, Susie Dean; one brother, Surrie Battle (Patricia), Deltonia, FL; four grandchildren; four great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.