Leroy Dean
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leroy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leroy
Dean
January 21, 1931-
May 28, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Leroy Dean, 89, of Columbus, GA passed on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. Graveside service will be conducted at 2:30 PM on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Green Acres Cemetery with Rev. Larry Williams officiating according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Viewing will be held from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the funeral home located at 927 - 5th Avenue, Columbus.
Mr. Leroy Dean was born January 21, 1938 to the late Alto Dean, Sr. and Susie Anderson Dean in Bullock County, AL. He was a Veteran in the United States Army and later worked as a Checker for Sunshine Biscuit Company.
Surviving yet feeling a definite loss is his loving and devoted wife, Eunice Dean; one daughter, Leatrice Dean, Columbus; one sister, Susie Dean; one brother, Surrie Battle (Patricia), Deltonia, FL; four grandchildren; four great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Charles E Huff Int'L Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Green Acres Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Charles E Huff Int'L Funeral Home Inc
927 5Th Ave
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-8713
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved