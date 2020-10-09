Leroy "LC"
Williams
December 08, 1948-
October 06, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Leroy Leroy LC Williams, 71, of Phenix City, AL passed Tuesday, October 06, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Willie J. Thomas, officiating. Internment Coolsprings Baptist Church new cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, October 9, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Leroy C. Williams Sr. was born on December 08, 1948 to the late Annie Williams-Stewart and the late Willie J. Williams in Russell County, AL.
Survivors include eight children, Curtis Leroy Williams (Vivian), Linda A. Williams and Jeffery J. Williams (Tonyia) all of Columbus, GA, Lisa A. Williams, Phenix City, AL, Darwin Williams, Tommy L. Williams (Tonya), Denise Williams and Catrina N. Williams all of Phenix City, AL; 34 grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.
