Leroy
Willingham
January 6, 1963-
August 2, 2020
Midland, GA- Mr. Leroy Willingham, 57, of Midland, GA passed Sunday, August 2, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Visitation is Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 2 - 4 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Willingham was born January 6, 1963 in Allendale, SC to the late Herman Willingham, Sr. and the late Mattie Bell Willingham. He retired from the US Army and worked at Pratt and Whitney as a quality engineer. Leroy was a well-known pit master and he enjoyed fishing.
Survivors include his wife, Regenia Willingham of Midland, GA; two sons, DeMarkus Willingham and Jalen Willingham both of Midland, GA; a granddaughter, Gaia Russell of Midland, GA; five brothers, Robert (Margaret) Miller, Nathaniel (Lily) Miller both of Barnwell, SC; Herman (Nancy) Willingham, Jr. of Aiken, SC; Sammy Willingham of Martin, SC and Harry (Gussie Bynum) Willingham of Allendale, SC; two sisters, Annie Dunbar and Doris Willingham both of Martin, SC and a host of other relatives and friends.
