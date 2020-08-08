1/1
Leroy Willingham
1963 - 2020
Leroy
Willingham
January 6, 1963-
August 2, 2020
Midland, GA- Mr. Leroy Willingham, 57, of Midland, GA passed Sunday, August 2, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Visitation is Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 2 - 4 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Willingham was born January 6, 1963 in Allendale, SC to the late Herman Willingham, Sr. and the late Mattie Bell Willingham. He retired from the US Army and worked at Pratt and Whitney as a quality engineer. Leroy was a well-known pit master and he enjoyed fishing.
Survivors include his wife, Regenia Willingham of Midland, GA; two sons, DeMarkus Willingham and Jalen Willingham both of Midland, GA; a granddaughter, Gaia Russell of Midland, GA; five brothers, Robert (Margaret) Miller, Nathaniel (Lily) Miller both of Barnwell, SC; Herman (Nancy) Willingham, Jr. of Aiken, SC; Sammy Willingham of Martin, SC and Harry (Gussie Bynum) Willingham of Allendale, SC; two sisters, Annie Dunbar and Doris Willingham both of Martin, SC and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.




Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 7, 2020
My condolences to the entire family. Leroy will be dearly missed by all that knew him, and especially his Pratt family. May our condolences bring you comfort and our prayers ease the pain of this loss. May God comfort you in the days and weeks ahead. May he rest in Peace.
Janet Hocking
Coworker
August 6, 2020
Enjoyed working with you at Pratt. You will be missed.
Thoughts and prayers to your family
Victor Morales
Friend
