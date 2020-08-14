1/
Lessie Mae Gibson
1926 - 2020
Lessie Mae
Gibson
January 29, 1926-
August 13, 2020
Columbus, Ga.- Lessie Mae Gibson 94, of Columbus, Georgia died Thursday, August 13, 2020 at her residence.
A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, August 16, 2020 in the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Brad Parker officiating. A private interment will be held in Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the services at the funeral home. In keeping with the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 facemasks and social distancing will be in effort.
Mrs. Gibson was born January 29, 1926 in Jackson County, Florida daughter of the late Jason D. and Veleta Austin Miles. She was a member of Central Baptist Church and longtime member of Victory Heights Baptist Church and retired from the Muscogee County School District working in the cafeteria at Blanchard Elementary. Mrs. Gibson was a very independent person for her age; she enjoyed any activities outside including yard work. She enjoyed visiting family in Graceful, Fl. and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Mrs. Gibson loved GOD, life and her church family. She will be missed by all.
Other than her parents, Mrs. Gibson was preceded in death by her husband Wiley Welton Gibson, Sr., son, Pete Gibson and her grandchildren Mark Phillips and Susie Gibson.
Survivors include her children, Joan Holder and her husband Jerry of Columbus, Ga., Dianne Phillips and her husband Bobby of Cataula, Ga., Ricky Gibson and his wife Brenda of Cataula, Ga., Geri Hadaway and her husband Wade of Cataula, Ga., 13 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
Condolences and fond memories can be expressed to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory
AUG
16
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory
