Letha Elkins
Wynn
03/04/1926-
04/11/2020
Seale, AL- Mrs. Leatha Elkins Wynn, 94, of Seale, AL died at Bethany House in Opelika, AL Saturday, April 11, 2020 with her family nearby her.
Graveside services were held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in Lakeview Memory Gardens Rev. Ritchie Ashburn officiating according to Vance Brooks Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL.
Mrs. Wynn was born March 04, 1926 in Salem, AL daughter of the late Elva Elkins and Bunnetta Broadwater Elkins. She was a homemaker making her home open to all who entered and treating everyone like they were her own children. Her love for others was boundless and freely shared. She loved sewing, gardening and just being outdoors. Mrs. Wynn worked to provide for her family with vegetables from the garden and helping to tend the farm and the many chores that came with it. While she loved everyone, she also expected you to "earn your keep" and assist with things that needed to be done, however, she had a way of causing it to be done joyfully. The stories will continue to be shared of her love and devotion to family and friends so future generations will continue to be blessed by her love of family.
Mrs. Wynn was preceded in death by her husband of sixty years, John Wynn, two sons-in-law, Malcolm Dozier and Bobby Bradley, two grandsons, Wade Bradley and Les Black.
Survivors include her four daughters, Martha Dozier, Irma Bradley, June Monk (Sanford), Gale Bill (David); five grandchildren, Allen Dozier (Allyson), Leslie Smeltzer (Karl), Jeff Bradley (Danielle), Tina Haley (Mark) and Wendy Black; nine great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and another great-great grandchild expected in June; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Mrs. Wynn's memory to the Bethany House, 1171 Gatewood Drive, Auburn, AL 36830 or www.compassus.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 16, 2020