Lewis "Lamar" Blackmon

October 10, 2020 - November 29, 2020

Columbus, Georgia - Lewis "Lamar" Blackmon, 81, of Columbus, GA died Sunday, November 29, 2020 at his residence.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, December 5, 2020 in the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. David Maguire officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 AM at the funeral home, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907. In keeping with the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, face coverings and social distancing will be required during the funeral service and visitation.

Lamar was born October 10, 1939 in Columbus, GA to the late Earl Eugene Blackmon and Gaynell Trammell Blackmon. He worked for Wright Associates for 45 years and was a former member of Wesley Heights Baptist Church. Other than his parents he is preceded in death by his brothers, Gene Blackmon and Jerry Wayne Blackmon.

He is survived by his sons, Kenneth L. Blackmon of Columbus, GA, Dennis M. Blackmon (Jackie) of Winston Salem, NC, daughter, Tammy A. Blackmon Rogers (James) of Pike Road, AL brothers, David Blackmon of Columbus, GA, James Blackmon of Harris County, GA, grandchildren, Joshua Blackmon, Kaci Blackmon Faint, Devyn Blackmon, Katherine Blackmon Wallace, Taylor Blackmon Bowles, Bradley Acker, Ryan Acker, Kaleigh Lane, Lindsay Acker and 17 great-grandchildren.





