1/1
Lewis "Lamar" Blackmon
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lewis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lewis "Lamar" Blackmon
October 10, 2020 - November 29, 2020
Columbus, Georgia - Lewis "Lamar" Blackmon, 81, of Columbus, GA died Sunday, November 29, 2020 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, December 5, 2020 in the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. David Maguire officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 AM at the funeral home, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907. In keeping with the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, face coverings and social distancing will be required during the funeral service and visitation.
Lamar was born October 10, 1939 in Columbus, GA to the late Earl Eugene Blackmon and Gaynell Trammell Blackmon. He worked for Wright Associates for 45 years and was a former member of Wesley Heights Baptist Church. Other than his parents he is preceded in death by his brothers, Gene Blackmon and Jerry Wayne Blackmon.
He is survived by his sons, Kenneth L. Blackmon of Columbus, GA, Dennis M. Blackmon (Jackie) of Winston Salem, NC, daughter, Tammy A. Blackmon Rogers (James) of Pike Road, AL brothers, David Blackmon of Columbus, GA, James Blackmon of Harris County, GA, grandchildren, Joshua Blackmon, Kaci Blackmon Faint, Devyn Blackmon, Katherine Blackmon Wallace, Taylor Blackmon Bowles, Bradley Acker, Ryan Acker, Kaleigh Lane, Lindsay Acker and 17 great-grandchildren.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
McMullen Funeral Home - Columbus
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
McMullen Funeral Home - Columbus
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McMullen Funeral Home - Columbus
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
706-569-8015
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The McMullen Family and the Staff of McMullen Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved