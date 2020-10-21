Lewis H.
Worth
December 08, 1931-
October 19, 2020
Columbus, GA- Lewis H. Worth, Jr. 88, of Columbus, GA passed away the morning of October 19, 2020, joining his "Sweetheart", the love of his life, in heaven.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on October 21, 2020, at Wynnbrook Baptist Church Sanctuary with Dr. Kevin Calhoun, officiating. Weather permitting, a short graveside service will precede the funeral service at 10:00 a.m. at Parkhill Cemetery, 4161 Macon Rd., Columbus, GA 31907.
Lewis H. Worth was born December 8, 1931 in Wauchula, FL. to the late Lewis Henry Worth, Sr. and Audrey Lillian Walker Worth. He graduated from Jacksonville State University with a Bachelors Degree in Accounting. Additionally, he obtained a Masters of Education from Auburn University. Lewis was a Corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was assigned to the Chemical Core based at Ft. McClellan, AL from 1952 – 1954 then transferred to the Army Reserve under the Universal Military Training and Service Act. He received a National Defense Service Metal for his time served. He worked at Wells Dairy and Lithichrome as an accountant. He spent most of his career at Baker High School teaching Business Education from 1960-1977 then became Vocational Supervisor 1977-1990. After Baker closed, he shared schools as Vocational Supervisor with Hardaway High, Shaw High, and Kendrick High and some middle schools. He retired from Kendrick High December 1993 with 34 1/2 years.
Lewis married Laverne Stewart on December 25, 1954 at First Baptist Church in Anniston, Alabama. They made their home in Columbus, Georgia. What started with ice cream on their first date turned into two people sharing a life time of loving memories during 65 years of marriage. In those years, they would enjoy sitting at the table together eating "their bowls of ice cream."
He and his wife were long time members of Hillcrest Baptist Church teaching preschool Sunday School class for almost 12 years. They were also dedicated members at Britt David Baptist Church. They have currently been members of Wynnbrook Baptist Church for over 20 years. They also participated in the AMEN choir at Lakewood Baptist Church for many years enjoying "making a joyful noise" while traveling with the choir to various locations in the United States. He enjoyed growing a garden for many years and caring for and maintaining his yard and house. Lewis took pride in the appearance of his home.
Lewis is preceded in death by his wife, Laverne S. Worth, his parents, three brothers Doyle Worth, Roland Worth, Eugene Worth and one sister Virgie Philman, all of Florida.
Survivors include one son, Dr. Stephen L. Worth, his wife Shawn McCollum Worth, and one daughter, Susan Worth Johnson, and one grandson, Harrison Johnson. He has two sisters, Alene Philman of Bell, FL and Florence Strickland of Gainesville, FL. They referred to him as Junior or their baby brother. Others include nieces and nephews.
Lewis's family will gratefully accept any expression of sympathy – phone calls, visits, cards, plants/flowers – or donations sent to Wynnbrook Baptist Church or Lakewood Baptist Church in his memory.
Please visit www.shcolumbus.com
to share fond memories and condolences with the family.