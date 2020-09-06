Lexie EleanorMoseleyMarch 01, 1926-September 02, 2020Columbus, GA- Lexie Eleanor King Moseley, 94, entered into eternal rest on September 2, 2020 in Columbus, GA.A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00PM Tuesday, September 8, 2020 with Pastor Nick Cash officiating at Christ Community Church. The family will receive friends from 5:00–7:00PM Monday, September 7, 2020 at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907. Interment will be held at Parkhill Cemetery. In keeping with the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, those attending the funeral service will be required to wear a face mask and social distancing will be in effect.She was born on March 1, 1926, in Hartford, Alabama. Her 69 years of marriage were rich with love. She enjoyed gardening and cooking for her family and their many friends.She leaves behind four sons: Robert Moseley, Tommy Moseley (Linda), Richard Moseley (Helen), and Gary Moseley (Cynthia); one daughter: Sheila Moseley; nine grandchildren: Melissa Fetner (Richie), Sheila Louise Myers, Daniel Moseley (Kim), John Moseley (Tammy), Bill Moseley (Blythe), Chris Moseley (Jackie), JR Moseley (Michelle), Arthur Law, and Michael Law; and numerous great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Arthur P. Moseley, and a son, Frank Moseley. She leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness which her family and friends will never forget.