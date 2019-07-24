Lilah Rhodes

Fields

January 18, 1934-

July 23, 2019

Columbus, GA- Lilah Rhodes Fields, age 85, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Tuesday July 23, 2019. Lilah was born January 18, 1934 in Selma, Alabama to her late parents Viola Godwin Alexander and Lon Colvin Alexander. A visitation for family and friends for Lilah will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Striffler-Hamby, 4071 Macon Rd, Columbus, GA 31907. A Celebration of Lilah's life will occur Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church, 212 12th Street, Columbus, GA 31901. Reverend Dr. Jimmy Elder will officiate.

Lilah was a Home Maker and Christian. She had retired from her family's business Alexander Contracting Co. Her life revolved around her family. She loved First Baptist Church and her family there. She enjoyed her home and living on the River, going to the beach, traveling, meeting new people and seeing new places. She loved life. By example, she taught her children to love their family, have Christian values, persevere, and determination. She loved to laugh every day, dance and spend time with close friends. Lilah's Legacy will be her family of which she was very proud.

Along with her parents, Lilah was preceded in death by her first husband Cecil Rhodes; son Cecil Lon Rhodes and her brother Lon C Alexander. She is survived by; son Cecil Gerry (Debbie) Rhodes; daughters Debbie (Paul) Hinman and Lilah (Don) Morgan son Carl Alexander (Debbie) Rhodes; step daughter Stephanie Fields; 14 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren; sister-in-law Jeannine Alexander; her cousin Tommy Winborn, aunt Estelle Kimball; special care givers, Alice Davis, Sylvia Hall, Angela Brewer, Chiffany Lawrence and Attalia Hood; other family members and many friends. Special thanks to Dr. William Lahouse and Dr. Jimmy Elder for their exceptional Care.

Flowers will be welcome or, donations may be made in Mrs. Fields memory to First Baptist Church of Columbus, Columbus Hospice or the . Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 24, 2019