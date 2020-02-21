Home

H R Franklin Home For Funerals
1494 N Eufaula Ave
Eufaula, AL 36027
(334) 687-6334

Lillian Franklin Jackson

Lillian Franklin Jackson Obituary
Lillian Franklin
Jackson

February 10, 2020
Ft. Mitchell, AL- Lillian Franklin Jackson passed Monday, February 10, 2020 at her residence. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 PM Saturday, February 22, 2020 at East Columbus Life Center (Abundant Life Full Gospel Church), 6001 Buena Vista Road, Columbus, GA 31907. Pastor Delta Outley officiating and Pastor John E. Harrison, House of Prayer Christian Church eulogist.
Interment will follow at Green Acres Cemetery according to HR Franklin Home for Funerals Inc., Eufaula,
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 21, 2020
