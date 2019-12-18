Home

SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-0011
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Green Acres Cemetery
Lillian Louise McGhee


1942 - 2019
Lillian Louise McGhee Obituary
Lillian Louise
McGhee
November 24, 1942-
December 14, 2919
Columbus, Georgia- Mrs. Lillian Louise McGhee, 77, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Columbus Hospice House.
A Celebration of Life will be 2 PM, Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Green Acres Cemetery. Rev. Michael Sherman, Pastor of Wynnton Hill Baptist Church will officiate. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 1 to 6 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, Georgia.
Mrs. McGhee was born November 24, 1942 in Columbus, daughter of the late Silas and Susie HUdson Lee. She was a member of Wynnton Hill Baptist Church for over 50 years, was a 1964 graduate of Carver High School. She was retired from Fieldcrest Mills and was a caregiver for her beloved sister.
Survivors include: Louis McGhee; one daughter, Jeanette (Dean) Nettles; one son, Markee A. (Nicole) McGhee; one sister, Mattie Bell; one brother, David (Andrea) Lee; two grandchildren, Kiara and Kendarius Mason; four great-grandchildren and a host of relatives.
Please visit our guest registry at sconiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 18, 2019
