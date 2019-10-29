|
|
Lillian "Glenda"
Patterson
January 13, 1937-
October 27, 2019
Columbus, GA- Lillian "Glenda" Patterson, 82, of Columbus, GA died Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Canterbury Nursing Facility.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Trinity Assembly of God 101 Bascom Ct. Columbus, GA 31909 with Rev. Chuck Griffith officiating. Interment will be held at Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907.
Mrs. Patterson was born January 13, 1937 in Phenix City, AL daughter of the late J.D. and Lucille Hill Knighton. She attended Central High School where she played in the marching band. She loved reading, watching TV, talking to friends and family, singing, watching squirrels and other animals out the window.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Patterson, brothers, Wilburn Knighton, James Knighton, Ross Knighton and Gerald Knighton, infant sister, Peggy Knighton.
Survivors include her son, James Patterson (Susan) of Fredericksburg, VA, several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Trinity Assembly of God.
Those who wish may sign the on-line guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 29, 2019