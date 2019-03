Lillian Russell

Columbus, GA- Mrs. Lillian Russell Smith, 90, of Columbus passed on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Funeral service for Mrs. Smith will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Locust Hill Baptist Church, Rev. Willie Williams, officiating. Interment will be held at the Locust Hill Baptist Church cemetery according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Viewing will be held from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the funeral home located at 927 - 5th Avenue, Columbus.

Mrs. Lillian Smith was born March 12, 1928 to Johnnie and Clara Bunkley Walton. She received her early education in Box Springs, Georgia. In 1960 she received a licensed practical nursing certificate from the Booker T. Washington School of Practical Nursing. She worked for the Woodruff family for 60 years. As a faithful member of the Locust Hill Baptist Church of Midland, Georgia, she served in many capacities over the years. Lillian was a deaconess and Mother of the church. Lillian loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed collecting all types of dolls, as well as baking and cooking for her family. Lillian was united in Holy Matrimony to Clifford L. Smith Sr. on August 25, 1945, and to this union three children were born, Clifford Jr., Curtis Jean, and Doris Ann. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Curtis Jean and siblings, Willie Mae King, Irene Sharpley and Arthur Walton.

She leaves to cherish her memory, a loving husband, Clifford Sr., two children, Clifford Jr. (Katie) of Alpharetta, GA, Doris Smith Cooper of Lawrenceville, GA; a sister, Ella Jane Turner; four grandchildren; five great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary