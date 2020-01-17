|
Lillian Walton
Hill
January 26, 1933-
January 12, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Mrs. Lillian Walton Hill, 86, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Piedmont Midtown Medical Center,
A Celebration of Life will be 2 PM, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Wynnbrook Baptist Church, where Dr. Craig Bowers is the Pastor. Rev. Ken L. Jelks, Pastor of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, 836 5th Avenue-John L. Sconiers, Sr. Way, Columbus.
Mrs. Hill was born January 26, 1933 in Buena Vista, Georgia, daughter of the late Philmore and Lola Thomas Walton. She was a member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church and its Usher Board and Missionary. She was a Dental Assistant for Dr. James Sikes. A gentle and warm spirit, no matter who you were, if she knew you well or not, her favorite saying was, "I love you." For that she will always be remembered.
She was preceded in death by one son, Dominique Hill and her survivors include: two sons, David Hill and Louis Hill; three daughters, Mary Neil Bethea, Doris Louise Hill and Nina Arlene (John) Ellison; four brothers, Arthur Walton, Johnny (Mary) Walton, Mack Arthur (Dobie) Walton and Alonzo (Barbara) Walton; six sisters, Cornelieus Weeks, Louise Mathews, Annie Clark, Mamie (Andrew) Hicks, Marjorie Walton and Gwendolyn Walton; 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren and a host of relatives.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 17, 2020