Lillie B. Miles
January 1, 1954 - November 17, 2020
Pittsview, Alabama - Mrs. Lillie Williams, 66, of Pittsview, AL passed on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in Columbus, GA. Graveside service will held 1:00 p.m. EST, Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Antioch Baptist Church, Pittsview, Al with Rev. Harrison Ford, officiating. Visitation is Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Miles was born January 1, 1954 in Midway, AL to the late James Williams, Sr. and the late Queen Vitoria Williams. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Miles; daughters, Beatrice (Nathaniel) Parsons, Celeste Miles (Marcus Mizell), Kencietta (James) Howard and Felicia (Willie) Gary; brothers, J.T. Williams, James Williams, Jr., David Williams, Enoch Williams, Robert (Pamela) Williams and Sunny Smith; sisters, Willie Ruth Willams, Mary Smith, Evangelist Mary (Elder Bobby) Jones, Sr., Thelma Smith and Annie Pearl (Robert) Borum; 12 grandchildren and other relatives. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com
