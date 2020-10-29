Lillie Bell
Hightower
February 14, 1933-
October 25, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Mrs. Lillie Bell Hightower, 87, of Columbus, passed Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Columbus Hospice. Funeral services will be held 1 PM, Friday October 30, 2020 at Sconiers Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Garden. Visitation will be Thursday 2PM to 5PM at the funeral home, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, 836 5th Avenue, John L. Sconiers Sr. Way, Columbus. Mrs. Hightower was born in Hatchechubbee, AL, daughter of the late Willie Charles Capers and Bertha Beulah Capers. She was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church and its choir. She was a certified member of the African American Museum in Washington, DC and was a generous donor to Africare. She was the widow of the late Early Hightower and was preceded in death by 3 sisters, Beatrice Capers, Willie Mae Terrell and Ethel Mae Robinson and two brothers, Ercules and Washington Capers. Her survivors include, 2 sons, Dewayne Capers and David (Arese) Capers; 2 daughters, Denette Johnson and Debra (D. John) Brittain; 1 sister, Irene Ligon; 5 grandchildren, Natasha and Thomas Capers, Alexandra Bianca Coutain, David Capers, Jr. and William Capers; 4 great-grandchildren, Sebain Johnson, Mechella Mullins, Anasha Jones and Gekiya Shorter. Please visit sconiersfineralhome.com
.