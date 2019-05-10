|
|
Lillie Mae
Cannon
June 13, 1949-
April 29, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Mrs. Lillie Mae Cannon, 69, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Magnolia Manor Nursing Home.
Funeral service will be 11 AM, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Sconiers Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, May 10, 2019 from 2 to 6 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home.
Mrs. Cannon was born June 13, 1949 in Columbus, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Samuel Armour, Sr. and Evelyn Smith Armour. Mrs. Armour was a member of Rosehill Baptist Church. She attended Spencer High School and later graduated from Mercer University. She was a Medical Records Supervisor at Columbus Regional Hospital.
Survivors include: one brother, Samuel (Minnie) Armour Jr.; one sister, Elvinia Watson; one uncle, Theodore Armour; one aunt, Mary Aikens; her nephews, Carlos (Celis) Armour, Andre Alexander and Eman Cohen; a special cousin, Sherman Williams and a host of relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 10, 2019