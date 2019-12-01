|
Lillie Mae
Grimes
April 27, 1929-
November 24, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Mrs. Lillie Mae Grimes of Columbus, Georgia passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Piedmont Regional Hospital.
A Celebration of Life was held at 11AM Saturday, November 30, 2019 at ML Harris United Methodist Church. Rev. Donald Mathis officiated. Burial followed in Evergreen Memory Gardens. Mrs. Grimes was born April 27, 1929 in Lumpkin, Georgia, daughter of the late Henry and Hattie Bell Coleman Thomas. She was a member of the ML Harris United Methodist Church. She was the widow of the late Bert Tillery Grimes Sr. and her survivors include: one devoted daughter, Jennifer (Michael) Turner; three devoted sons, Willie F. (Della Jo) Grimes, Robert Grimes and Randolph (Troumitro "Quise") Grimes; ten grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and a host of relatives.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 1, 2019