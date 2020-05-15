Lillie Mae
Walton
November 12, 1945-
May 7, 2020
Columbus, GA- Ms. Lillie Mae Walton, 74, transition from her Earthly home to her life of Eternal Rest on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Columbus Hospice. A Private Memorial Services will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020 3:00 pm at Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC, 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA with Pastor Alonzo Tucker, pastor of Faith Christian Ministries Center, officiating. Ms. Walton was born on November 12, 1945 to the late Henry Walton and Cherry Baker in Crawford, AL. She was a graduate of South Girard High School. Ms. Walton loved spending time with her family, watching TV and loved listening to music. She is preceded by her parents; four brothers, and six sisters. Mrs. Walton leaves to cherish her precious memories her loving sisters, Catherine Barnes, Regina Walton and Ethel (Marion) Frank; two brothers, Lonzie Walton and Roosevelt (Barbara) Walton; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visit us online at www. hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 15, 2020.