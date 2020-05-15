Lillie Mae Walton
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lillie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillie Mae
Walton
November 12, 1945-
May 7, 2020
Columbus, GA- Ms. Lillie Mae Walton, 74, transition from her Earthly home to her life of Eternal Rest on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Columbus Hospice. A Private Memorial Services will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020 3:00 pm at Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC, 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA with Pastor Alonzo Tucker, pastor of Faith Christian Ministries Center, officiating. Ms. Walton was born on November 12, 1945 to the late Henry Walton and Cherry Baker in Crawford, AL. She was a graduate of South Girard High School. Ms. Walton loved spending time with her family, watching TV and loved listening to music. She is preceded by her parents; four brothers, and six sisters. Mrs. Walton leaves to cherish her precious memories her loving sisters, Catherine Barnes, Regina Walton and Ethel (Marion) Frank; two brothers, Lonzie Walton and Roosevelt (Barbara) Walton; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visit us online at www. hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Memorial service
03:00 PM
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
(762) 524-7709
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 14, 2020
Rest Peacefully Auntie
Joann Koceja
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved