Lillie R.

Byrd

February 11, 1931-

July 21, 2019

Columbus, GA- Mrs. Lillie Ruth Simpson Byrd transitioned home peacefully Sunday at her residence. She was 88 years of age.

The daughter of Mr. Lovie L. and Mrs. Rosie Willis Simpson, Mrs. Byrd was born in Chattahoochee County, GA and was a member of Liberty Hill Baptist Church where she served faithfully as a Deaconess, Missionary and with the Usher's Ministry for over 60 years.

She owned and operated Byrd's Barbecue in Wynnton for several years before retiring from West Central Georgia Rehabilitation Hospital.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry L. Byrd, Jr., a brother, Jesse J. Simpson and four sisters, Johnnie M. Clark, Catherine Terry, Evelyn Simpson and Louise Baker.

Surviving her departure with cherished memories, include: her children, Warren James (Annett), Henry Byrd, Jr. (Patricia), Linda Byrd Bland (Willie), Loretta Byrd Mathew (Mario), Sharon Byrd McDonald (LaRoy) and Matthew Byrd (Marie) and Ronmeko Byrd (Pam); nineteen grandchildren, a host of loving great grandchildren; beloved in-laws, nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

The Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Byrd will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Liberty Hill Baptist Church with Reverend James Davis, pastor officiating. The interment will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will begin Friday at 2:00 p.m. with a Family Hour from 5 til 6:00 at the funeral home.