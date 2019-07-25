Home

Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Liberty Hill Baptist Church
Lillie R. Byrd


1931 - 2019
Lillie R. Byrd Obituary
Lillie R.
Byrd
February 11, 1931-
July 21, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Lillie Ruth Simpson Byrd transitioned home peacefully Sunday at her residence. She was 88 years of age.
The daughter of Mr. Lovie L. and Mrs. Rosie Willis Simpson, Mrs. Byrd was born in Chattahoochee County, GA and was a member of Liberty Hill Baptist Church where she served faithfully as a Deaconess, Missionary and with the Usher's Ministry for over 60 years.
She owned and operated Byrd's Barbecue in Wynnton for several years before retiring from West Central Georgia Rehabilitation Hospital.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry L. Byrd, Jr., a brother, Jesse J. Simpson and four sisters, Johnnie M. Clark, Catherine Terry, Evelyn Simpson and Louise Baker.
Surviving her departure with cherished memories, include: her children, Warren James (Annett), Henry Byrd, Jr. (Patricia), Linda Byrd Bland (Willie), Loretta Byrd Mathew (Mario), Sharon Byrd McDonald (LaRoy) and Matthew Byrd (Marie) and Ronmeko Byrd (Pam); nineteen grandchildren, a host of loving great grandchildren; beloved in-laws, nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Byrd will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Liberty Hill Baptist Church with Reverend James Davis, pastor officiating. The interment will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will begin Friday at 2:00 p.m. with a Family Hour from 5 til 6:00 at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 25, 2019
