Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
3755 S. Seale Road
Phenix City, AL
Lincoln W. King Sr.


1932 - 2020
Lincoln W. King Sr. Obituary
Lincoln W.
King, Sr.
January 5, 1932-
February 28, 2020
Columbus, GA- Lincoln W. King, Sr., 88, of Columbus, GA, passed Friday, February 28, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3755 S. Seale Road, Phenix City, AL.
Lincoln W. King, Sr. "LW", was born on January 5, 1932 in Bullock County, AL to the late Joe and Tempie Jordan King, Sr. He was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1966 and remained faithful until his death. He served as an Elder in the Phenix City East Congregation of Witnesses.
Survivors include two sons, Lincoln (Cynthia) King, Jr. of Columbus, GA, and Mark (Renee) King of Fairburn, GA; three daughters, Martha (David) Knight of Detroit, MI, Lolly (Alvin) Jones, Smiths Station, AL and Cynthia King, Bocas del Toro, Panama; two brothers, E.X. (Jean) King, Cuthbert, GA, Zemer (Mattie) King, Columbus, GA; ten grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 8, 2020
