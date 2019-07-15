Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Franchise Missionary Baptist Church
Phenix City, GA
Linda Alexander Lunsford

Linda Alexander Lunsford Obituary
Linda Alexander
Lunsford
September 25, 1960-
July 9, 2019
Upatoi, GA- Mrs. Linda Alexander Lunsford, 58, of Upatoi, GA died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Upatoi, GA.
Funeral service will be 12 noon EST, Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Franchise Missionary Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL, with Rev. Dr. Raymond Cochran, Sr., pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, July 15, 2019 from 11-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Lunsford was born was born September 25, 1960 in Columbus, GA to Ethel Mae Mackey and the late Daniel Alexander. She was a 1978 graduate of William H. Spencer High School, a graduate of Columbus Technical College, a member of Franchise Missionary Baptist Church, and an employee of the Columbus Consolidated Government for 32 years.
Survivors include her mother, Ethel Mae Mackey; two daughters, Sharonica Williams and Jennifer Lunsford; two sons, Walter Lunsford and Watson Lunsford; two brothers, Michael Fair and Timothy Fair; one sister, Lorine Jones; two grandchildren, Alani Williams and Noah Lunsford; a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 15, 2019
