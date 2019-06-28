|
|
Linda Ann
Nickerson
December 28, 1953-
June 21, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mrs. Linda A. Nickerson, 65, of Phenix City, AL passed Friday, June 21, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. EST, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Franchise Missionary Baptist Church with Dr. Raymond Cochran, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in West End Cemetery, Phenix City, AL. Visitation is Friday, June 28, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Nickerson was born December 28, 1953 in Columbus, GA to the late Leroy Wilson, Jr. and the late Ruby Lee Foster-Allen. She was a member of Franchise Missionary Baptist Church.
Her survivors include her husband, Donell Nickerson, Phenix City, AL; three daughters, Felicia (Anthony) Jackson, Exzener Nickerson and Vallaire Wilson all of Phenix City, AL; one brother, Davon Allen, Columbus, GA; three sisters, Barbara Hughes, Columbus, GA, Peggy James Davis (Charles) and Cynthia Sapp both of Phenix City, AL; three grandchildren, Shaquille Nickerson and Dextoria Pickett both of Phenix city, AL and Di'Marcus Nickerson, Colorado Springs, CO; a host of other relatives and friends. Pleas visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 28, 2019