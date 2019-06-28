Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:30 PM
Franchise Baptist Church
Linda Ann Nickerson


1953 - 2019
Linda Ann Nickerson Obituary
Linda Ann
Nickerson
December 28, 1953-
June 21, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mrs. Linda A. Nickerson, 65, of Phenix City, AL passed Friday, June 21, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. EST, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Franchise Missionary Baptist Church with Dr. Raymond Cochran, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in West End Cemetery, Phenix City, AL. Visitation is Friday, June 28, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Nickerson was born December 28, 1953 in Columbus, GA to the late Leroy Wilson, Jr. and the late Ruby Lee Foster-Allen. She was a member of Franchise Missionary Baptist Church.
Her survivors include her husband, Donell Nickerson, Phenix City, AL; three daughters, Felicia (Anthony) Jackson, Exzener Nickerson and Vallaire Wilson all of Phenix City, AL; one brother, Davon Allen, Columbus, GA; three sisters, Barbara Hughes, Columbus, GA, Peggy James Davis (Charles) and Cynthia Sapp both of Phenix City, AL; three grandchildren, Shaquille Nickerson and Dextoria Pickett both of Phenix city, AL and Di'Marcus Nickerson, Colorado Springs, CO; a host of other relatives and friends. Pleas visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 28, 2019
