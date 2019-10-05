|
|
Linda Ann
Taylor
December 16, 1960-
October 1, 2019
Columbus, GA- Ms. Linda Ann Taylor, 58, of Columbus, GA passed Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Monday, October 7, 2019 at Mt. Tabor Baptist Church with Rev. Ken Jelks, Pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Taylor was born December 16, 1960 in Columbus, GA to Pauline H. Taylor and the late Willie B. Taylor. She was a 1979 graduate of Columbus High School, employed at Anthem, formerly Blue Cross Blue Shield and was a member of Mount Tabor Baptist Church.
Survivors include, her mother, Pauline H. Taylor; one daughter, Talia Taylor; one granddaughter, Taylor Rilee Gaines; one sister, Janet Bogan (Donald); one brother, Tony Taylor and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 5, 2019