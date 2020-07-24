Linda
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Linda W. Brummitt, 67, transitioned her life Friday, July 17, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional. A Private Service will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 11:00 am at Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC, 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA. Rev. Thaddeus T. Spencer, pastor of New Providence Baptist Church, will be officiating. Interment will follow at Brummitt Cemetery, Camp Hill, AL. Visitation will be Friday, July 24, 2020 from 2:00 until 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Mrs. Brummitt was born August 21, 1952 to the late L.J. Wright and Anna Wright in Columbus, GA. She worked in home healthcare. Mrs. Brummitt loved to cook, spending time with family and was always willing to help others. She was preceded by her parents and her husband, William Brummitt, Jr. Mrs. Brummitt leaves to cherish her precious memories her children, William (LaShonda) Brummitt III, Paul (Ertha) Stinson and Tiffeney (Melvin) Perry; her grandchildren, Jody (Jaqunita) Perry, Keedra Brummitt, Ariel Brummitt, Nishika Brummitt, Torrion Brummitt, Akya Brummitt; 16 great-greanchildren; her siblings, Lucious Wright, Sylvia Johnson, Brenda Brummitt, Mattie (Robert) Huling; a sister-in-laws, Alma Wright and Christine Bennett; a goddaughter, Morkeya Moore, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visit us online at www. hwmemorialchapel.com
