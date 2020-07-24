1/1
Linda Brummitt
1952 - 2020
{ "" }
Linda
Brummitt
August 21, 1952-
July 17, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Linda W. Brummitt, 67, transitioned her life Friday, July 17, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional. A Private Service will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 11:00 am at Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC, 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA. Rev. Thaddeus T. Spencer, pastor of New Providence Baptist Church, will be officiating. Interment will follow at Brummitt Cemetery, Camp Hill, AL. Visitation will be Friday, July 24, 2020 from 2:00 until 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Mrs. Brummitt was born August 21, 1952 to the late L.J. Wright and Anna Wright in Columbus, GA. She worked in home healthcare. Mrs. Brummitt loved to cook, spending time with family and was always willing to help others. She was preceded by her parents and her husband, William Brummitt, Jr. Mrs. Brummitt leaves to cherish her precious memories her children, William (LaShonda) Brummitt III, Paul (Ertha) Stinson and Tiffeney (Melvin) Perry; her grandchildren, Jody (Jaqunita) Perry, Keedra Brummitt, Ariel Brummitt, Nishika Brummitt, Torrion Brummitt, Akya Brummitt; 16 great-greanchildren; her siblings, Lucious Wright, Sylvia Johnson, Brenda Brummitt, Mattie (Robert) Huling; a sister-in-laws, Alma Wright and Christine Bennett; a goddaughter, Morkeya Moore, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visit us online at www. hwmemorialchapel.com to sign the guest registry. Phone: (762) 524-7709



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
JUL
25
Service
11:00 AM
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
Funeral services provided by
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
(762) 524-7709
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 24, 2020
Prayers of comfort and strength for the family during this difficult time.
Teresa Hamilton-Lindsey
Friend
July 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Shirley Covington, Classmate
Shirley Covington
Classmate
