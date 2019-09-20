|
|
Linda Carol
Aughtman
October 26, 1947-
September 18, 2019
Box Springs, GA- Linda Carol Aughtman, age 71, of Box Springs, passed away peacefully at her home on September 18, 2019.
Visitation will be at 1:00 pm on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Striffler-Hamby, Columbus. Graveside funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm in Parkhill Cemetery with Pastor Sam Vernon of Upatoi United Methodist Church officiating.
Linda was born in West Point, Georgia to her late parents, Richard Cecil Robbins and Audrey Millicent Smallwood Robbins on October 26, 1947. She worked civil service for Fort Benning, GA until she took an early retirement to be a fulltime homemaker. Linda was a lover of the outdoors and enjoyed family activities such as river rafting, hiking and swimming. She was the center of her family, always hosting events including birthdays and holidays with an open-door attitude for both family and friends. For many years, Linda was a pillar at Upatoi Methodist, ministering to her church family through meal preparations.
Linda had three siblings, Brenda Sue Robbins, the late Richard Thomas Robbins and Robert Stephen Robbins (Teresa Ray); two children, Brian Lee Gardner and Jerri Lyn Koper (Robert); two grandchildren, Kyndall Gardner DeMarco (Jon) and Austin Lee Gardner; great grandchild, Laikyn Rose DeMarco; niece, Amanda Nicole Duffy (Jon Shepherd) and their children, Brittney, Jonathan and Ava.
The family takes comfort in knowing that Linda is in Heaven with her beloved husband, Billy Joe Aughtman, on the front porch sitting in rocking chairs, drinking sweet tea and holding hands.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 20, 2019