|
|
Linda Ford
Omundsen
August 23, 2019
Atlanta, GA- Linda Ford Omundsen, age 71, of Atlanta, GA, died August 23, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents Jake Ford and Frances Blackburn, Linda shared a life of love, devotion and priceless memories with husband, Owen.
Linda was a paralegal for most of her career, the majority of which with the firm of Troutman-Sanders. She loved her work and the many friends and associations she made there.
Besides Owen, Linda is survived by her brother John Ronald Ford and his wife Dell, brother Dennis Blackburn, nephew Jesse Blackburn and wife Kaley and their children.
All fortunate enough to have know Linda were aware of her love of animals. Those who may wish to make a more tangible contribution to her memory might consider a donation to AARF Pet Central ( https://www.aarfatlanta.org/donationform )
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 30, 2019