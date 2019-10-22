|
|
Linda
Giles Davidson
12/30/1946-
10/18/2019
Gaffney, SC- Linda Giles Davidson, 72, of 1266 Chesnee Highway, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
Born in Byron, GA, she was the loving wife of Jerry W. Davidson, Sr. for 55 years and the daughter of Raymond Smith and Mary Ann Patterson Smith of Smiths Station, AL. She was a retired bank teller and accountant, a scout leader and enjoyed cooking. Mrs. Davidson was a member of Eastern Star and of the Baptist faith.
Surviving is a son, Jerry Davidson Jr. (Peggy) of Franklin, TN; two daughters, Mary Kathleen of the home and Kelly Alicia Drye (Tim) of Charlotte; a brother, Marvin Smith of Joelton, TN; two sisters, Norma Mixon of Warm Spring, Ga and Cheryl Culpepper of Opelika, AL; seven grandchildren, Trey Reynolds, Erin Reynolds, Christopher Reynolds, Alexander Strohminger, Jason Davidson, Grace Strohminger and Chase Drye; six great-grandchildren, Christopher Reynolds, Jr., Logan Goins, Elijah Reynolds, Talon Burtrum, Allie Reynolds and Ryan Harris; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. A memorial service will immediately follow at 3:00 PM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Richard Dickens officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Shriners Hospital, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC, 29605.
The family will be at the residence.
