Fortson, GA- Mrs. Linda J. Perkins, 63, transitioned her life Monday, July 27, 2020 at St. Francis/Emory Healthcare. A Private Funeral Service will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 1:00 pm at Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC, 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, GA. Rev. Marcus J. Gibson, pastor of Greater Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church, will be officiating. Visitation will be Friday, July 31, 2020 from 2:00 until 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment will be Monday, August 3, 2020 1:00 pm at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Mrs. Perkins was born October 31, 1956 to the late Ed Sterling Pitts and Ethel Lou Hudson in Columbus, GA. She retired from Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield with over 38 years of service. Mrs. Perkins accepted Christ at an early age and joined Friendship Baptist Church where she was an usher, deaconess, and a member of the Culinary Committee. She later joined Greater Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church where she served faithfully on the Culinary Committee, Hospitality and Mission. Mrs. Perkins loved to cook and she was known for her skills in the kitchen. She always had a smile on her face and always had a shoulder to cry on, sounding board, confidant, friend and was a special "Mama". What you saw is what you got and she did not believe in sugar coating anything. Mrs. Perkins leaves to cherish her precious memories her loving husband Wilson J. Perkins; her daughter, Anhjayla Nicole Perkins; her stepson, Monte (Pamela) Perkins; her grandchildren, Xavier Perkins, Jasmine Perkins, Justin Perkins; a brother, Sterling Wayne (Bobbie) Pitts; two uncles, Albert (Phyllis) Hudson and Larry (Arlesia) Hudson; an aunt, Melvyn Ann Williams; a Fur Grandbaby Maximilian James Perkins; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com
