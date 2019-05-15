Linda Joyce Higdon

Harrison

09/07/1947-

05/13/2019

Smith Station, AL- Linda Joyce Higdon Harrison, 71, of Smith Station, AL died at Columbus Hospice House Monday, May 13, 2019 surrounded by family.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Smith Station Baptist Church with Dr. David Kees and Bro. Jeff Garrett officiating according to Vance Brooks Funeral Home, Phenix City. Active pallbearers will be Tyler Foster, Cody Harrison, Joshua Harrison, Logan Harrison, Corey Jenkins and Eric Ward. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5:00 -7:00PM on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Mrs. Harrison was born September 07, 1947 in Columbus, GA daughter of the late William G. Higdon, Jr. and Francis Smith Love. She was a hairdresser by trade and an active member of Smith Station Baptist Church. We will miss her but remember with fondness of heart all the good times we shared with her.

She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Sandra Davis (Robert) and James Henderson; a grandchild, McKenzie Harrison.

Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Douglas D. Harrison, Smith Station, AL; one daughter, Tammy Fowler, Easley, SC; two sons, Kenneth Harrison (Lorie), Smith Station, AL and Allen Harrison(Regina Blount), Valley, AL; one brother, Leon Higdon (Ann), Cataula, GA ; six grandchildren, Tiffany Foster, Easley, SC, Tyler Foster (Ashley Stewart), Liberty, SC, Kendall Jenkins (Corey), Salem, AL, Cody Harrison (Michaela Bostick), Smith Station, AL, Joshua Harrison (Allison Jones), Columbus, GA and Logan Harrison, Smith Station, AL; five great-grandchildren, Taylen, Skylnn, Harrison, Addisyn Foster and Baby Jenkins due in November; loving best friends, Eloise Davis (Danny), Louise Pace (Glenn); many loving nieces and extended family and friends, her church family and sweet dog, Tiny.

The family wishes to express a special thanks to Columbus Hospice, John B. Amos Cancer Center; members of Smith Station Baptist Church and our loving friends and family for your care, love and support.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made in her memory to Columbus Hospice or Smith Station Baptist Church.

