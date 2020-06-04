Linda Lewis
1965 - 2020
Linda
Lewis
September 1, 1965-
June 1, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Linda Lewis, 54, of Columbus, GA, passed Monday, June 1, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A private graveside service will be held Friday, June 5, 2020. There will not be a public visitation according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Lewis was born September 1, 1965 in Lee County, AL to the late Henry Thomas and the late Ruth Thomas. She was an usher at Jerusalem Baptist Church and a Supervisor at AlaTrade.
Survivors include two sons, Cornelius Thomas and Corteddrick Thomas; eight brothers, William (Faye) Thomas, Melvin (Tameka) Thomas, Curtis (Emma) Thomas, Anthony (Mary) Thomas, Wendell Thomas, Aubrey Thomas, Darryl (MaeElla) Thomas and Eddie Thomas; six sisters, Betty Wilson, Pearl Davis, Dorothy (Charles) Jackson, Carolyn (Clyde) Jones, Sandra Thomas and Queen Chanley; one grandson, Amari "Toot Toot" Lewis and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 4, 2020.
