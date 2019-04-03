Home

POWERED BY

Services
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Watkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Mae Watkins


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Linda Mae Watkins Obituary
Linda Mae
Watkins
August 27, 1943-
April 2, 2019
Columbus, GA- A celebration of Linda's life will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby, Columbus, GA. A reception will follow in the Mill Room. The family will visit with friends one hour prior to the service.
Linda was born on August 27, 1943 in Montgomery, AL, to William Palmer and Inez Suggs Palmer. She has been a resident of Columbus since 1965, and was a retired Bookkeeper with over 40 years of service.
She is survived by her daughter, Lynn Willard of Columbus, two grandsons, Jason Willard and wife Karen and Justin Willard and wife Sara and one great granddaughter, Aniston Willard all of Atlanta, GA. and numerous other extended family members.
In Lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to, https://give.northside.com/ways-to-give/donate and please select for designation "Blood and Marrow Transplant Program.
Please visit www.shcolumbus.com to send condolences to the family.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
Download Now