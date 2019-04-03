Linda Mae

Watkins

August 27, 1943-

April 2, 2019

Columbus, GA- A celebration of Linda's life will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby, Columbus, GA. A reception will follow in the Mill Room. The family will visit with friends one hour prior to the service.

Linda was born on August 27, 1943 in Montgomery, AL, to William Palmer and Inez Suggs Palmer. She has been a resident of Columbus since 1965, and was a retired Bookkeeper with over 40 years of service.

She is survived by her daughter, Lynn Willard of Columbus, two grandsons, Jason Willard and wife Karen and Justin Willard and wife Sara and one great granddaughter, Aniston Willard all of Atlanta, GA. and numerous other extended family members.

In Lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to, https://give.northside.com/ways-to-give/donate and please select for designation "Blood and Marrow Transplant Program.

