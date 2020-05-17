Linda Maund
Twedt
July 27, 1943-
May 13, 2020
Columbus, GA- Linda Kay Maund Twedt, age 76, passed away on May 13, 2020. Linda was born on July 27, 1943, in Columbus, GA; the daughter of Robert Dixon Maund and Sibyl Smith Maund.
Linda enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Linda was an avid sports fan. She enjoyed all sports, especially SEC football and all things football.
Linda graduated from Columbus High School, Charity Hospital School of Nursing, in New Orleans, received her BS in Nursing, cum laude from Georgia Southwestern College, in Americus, and a MSN summa cum laude from the Medical College of Georgia, in Augusta, where she was inducted into Sigma Theta Tau national nursing honor society. Before her retirement, Linda spent many years as a nurse in the hospital setting in patient education, as a surgical nurse, and received training at Emory University to become an Enterostomal Therapy Nurse. She previously resided in Columbus, New Orleans, Savannah, and Midway, GA before finally retiring to Columbus, GA.
Linda was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Roger L. Twedt, and her parents, Robert Dixon Maund and Sibyl Smith Maund.
Linda is survived by her sisters, Anne Maund James (Bill), and Claire Maund Smith (Dick), her nieces and nephews, Dixon James (Stephanie), Lyn Stephens (Mark), Molly Corbett (Jason), Mac Smith (Amanda), and two great nieces, and six great nephews. She is also survived by her husband's brothers and sisters, Ron Twedt, Carolyn Spielmann, Laurie Gustaf, and Michael Twedt.
Linda was a member of Upatoi United Methodist Church.
Memorials may be sent to Upatoi United Methodist Church, 13730 Macon Rd. Upatoi, GA 31829.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Twedt family.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 17, 2020.