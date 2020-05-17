He beauty never changed from birth to death a special cousin like a sister to me as we grew up she fulfilled her dreams of becoming a nurse and finding her one true love Rodger whom I know shes is with again and the rest od our living family. Her sisters Anne and Claire were special to her. Her children were here Neices and nephews and her great nieces and nephews. She was La la to them. She loved her family. We will miss you Linda. RIP no more pain. Until we see you again. Love Sissie

