Linda Maund Twedt
1943 - 2020
Linda Maund
Twedt
July 27, 1943-
May 13, 2020
Columbus, GA- Linda Kay Maund Twedt, age 76, passed away on May 13, 2020. Linda was born on July 27, 1943, in Columbus, GA; the daughter of Robert Dixon Maund and Sibyl Smith Maund.
Linda enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Linda was an avid sports fan. She enjoyed all sports, especially SEC football and all things football.
Linda graduated from Columbus High School, Charity Hospital School of Nursing, in New Orleans, received her BS in Nursing, cum laude from Georgia Southwestern College, in Americus, and a MSN summa cum laude from the Medical College of Georgia, in Augusta, where she was inducted into Sigma Theta Tau national nursing honor society. Before her retirement, Linda spent many years as a nurse in the hospital setting in patient education, as a surgical nurse, and received training at Emory University to become an Enterostomal Therapy Nurse. She previously resided in Columbus, New Orleans, Savannah, and Midway, GA before finally retiring to Columbus, GA.
Linda was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Roger L. Twedt, and her parents, Robert Dixon Maund and Sibyl Smith Maund.
Linda is survived by her sisters, Anne Maund James (Bill), and Claire Maund Smith (Dick), her nieces and nephews, Dixon James (Stephanie), Lyn Stephens (Mark), Molly Corbett (Jason), Mac Smith (Amanda), and two great nieces, and six great nephews. She is also survived by her husband's brothers and sisters, Ron Twedt, Carolyn Spielmann, Laurie Gustaf, and Michael Twedt.
Linda was a member of Upatoi United Methodist Church.
Memorials may be sent to Upatoi United Methodist Church, 13730 Macon Rd. Upatoi, GA 31829.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Twedt family.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
May 14, 2020
He beauty never changed from birth to death a special cousin like a sister to me as we grew up she fulfilled her dreams of becoming a nurse and finding her one true love Rodger whom I know shes is with again and the rest od our living family. Her sisters Anne and Claire were special to her. Her children were here Neices and nephews and her great nieces and nephews. She was La la to them. She loved her family. We will miss you Linda. RIP no more pain. Until we see you again. Love Sissie
Hazel Dulin
Family
