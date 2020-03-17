|
|
Linda
Rustin
August 7, 1948-
March 16, 2020
Cuthbert, Georgia- Linda Whatley Rustin, 71 of Cuthbert passed away at her residence on Monday, March 16, 2020. Graveside funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Cuthbert Eastview Cemetery with Dr. Ben McFather officiating.
Linda was born on August 7, 1948 in Quincy, IL the daughter of the late Valdah Douglas Whatley, Sr. and the late Georgia Lavine Connell Whatley. She was a graduate of Baker High School in Muscogee County, GA, a member of the Navy Reserves, a retired civil service computer technician and a member of Faith Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Earl Rustin, her parents and 3 brothers, Valdah Douglas Whatley, II, Wayne Walters and James Walter.
Survivors include her son, Wendell Dunagan of Columbus, a sister, Wanda W. Amburgey of Cuthbert, 2 brothers, Charles (Patricia) Whatley of Whitesburg, GA and Roger (Drusilla) Whatley of Cuthbert, a brother-in-law, Robert E. Rustin of Phenix City, AL, 2 grandchildren, Kristi Schell and William Dunagan and a great grandchild, Jonathan Schell.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. Memorials may be made to the at 225 North Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601.
LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME
CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2020