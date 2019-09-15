|
Linda Shehane
Gibson
March 9, 1948-
September 12, 2019
Columbus, GA- Linda Shehane Gibson, age 71, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Thursday September 12, 2019 surrounded by her family under the loving care of Columbus Hospice. A visitation for family and friends for Linda will be held Monday, September 16, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM in Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby, 4071 Macon Road, Columbus, GA 31907. A Celebration of Linda's Life will follow at 11:00 AM, with a committal at Parkhill Cemetery, 4161 Macon Road, Columbus, Georgia 31907. Reverend Gene Boyd will officiate. A reception for family and friends will follow in The Mill Room of Striffler-Hamby Monday, September 16, 2019 at 12:00 PM, 4071 Macon Rd, Columbus, GA 31907
Linda was born March 9, 1948 in Columbus, Georgia to her late parents Clara Ruth Day Shehane and J D Shehane. She was a 1966 graduate of Jordan High School. She was Baptist by faith and a member of Cascade Hills Church. Linda was a life-long resident of Columbus and was married to her childhood sweet heart and beloved late husband, James Wade Gibson for over 48 years. She was an extraordinary; Decorator, Artist, wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend. Linda loved her family and family gatherings, traveling with her husband and friends and going to the beach. She was always the life of the party and will be remembered for her welcoming smile, her infectious laughter, and for never meeting a stranger. She was very much loved and will be missed by all who knew her.
Linda is survived by; son Jason Wade Gibson; daughter Cothee Stonebraker and Chad Stonebraker; sister Tricia Lloyd, and her husband Tim Lloyd, sister-in-law Carol Ellis and her husband Bobby Ellis; brother-in-law Wayne Gibson, Sister-in-law Lynn Koceja; grandchildren Tristan Cox, Ashley Gibson, Carsten Gibson, Halee McLemore, Peyton McLemore and Rett Stonebraker; (Ashley and Carsten's mom), Nicki Bailey; nieces, nephews, other family members and many, many friends.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to her wonderful caregivers; Barbara McGlaun and Nora Simms.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 15, 2019