Linda T.
Mabry
March 6, 1960-
July 24, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Linda T. Mabry 59, of Columbus, Georgia passed Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Columbus Hospice House. Funeral services will be 11:00AM Monday, July 29, 2019 at New Providence Baptist Church, 5227 14th Avenue, Columbus, Rev. Thaddeus T. Spencer, Pastor, Rev. Arch Maddox, officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery according to Hill-Watson-People's Funeral Service LLC, 1605 3rd Avenue, 706-327-9293. Visitation will be today, Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 3:00PM-6:00PM at the funeral home. Mrs. Thomas was born March 6, 1960 in Eufaula, AL, to the late Thomas Richardson and Mrs. Katie L. Thomas. She joined 24th Street Missionary Baptist Church at an early age and remained a member until death. Linda served with the Ushers Ministry, the Youth Department and was a member of the choir. She was employed at the DCI clinic of Columbus and the Columbus Regional Hospital. Mrs. Mabry leaves to cherish her memories a loving husband, Rev. John E. Mabry. Three sons, LeNard (Dawn) Mabry, Perry GA., Terrence (Hannah) Mabry, Statesboro, GA and Jerrell Mabry, Columbus, GA; seven grandchildren, Makiah, Donavon, Domanick, Zion, Zariyah, Cooper Grace and Terrence L. Mabry Jr.; thirteen siblings, Robert (Angela) Thomas, Kelly (Jeffery) Cooper, Rickey Thomas, Barbara Thomas, Joel Thomas Sr. all of Columbus GA Ronnie Trina) Green, Trish Bonaparte, Orelando (Sherrie) Richardson, Towanna (Frank) Applewhite, Cornell (Sonja) Richardson, and JacQuetta Richardson, all of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Gary Jackson, Savannah, GA, Ken Roberson, Dallas, Texas, Eva Thomas, Henry Thomas, Janie Parris, Freddie Thomas,Annie Fitzpatrick, and Dorothy Thomas; aunts and uncles and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 28, 2019