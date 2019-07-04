|
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Linda R. Wiggins, 70, of Columbus, GA died Saturday, June 29, 2019 in Grayson, GA.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Friday, July 5, 2019 at Franchise Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Raymond Cochran, Sr., pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery.
Mrs. Wiggins was born November 12, 1948 to the late Robert Robinson and the late Isabell Robinson. She attended Mother Mary Mission, was a 1966 graduate of South Girard High School, a graduate of Morris Brown College, was employed with Mead Westvaco for 35 years, and a member of Franchise Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, George Wiggins, Jr. of Columbus, GA; one son, Cameron (Monique) Wiggins of Grayson, GA; one daughter, Chondee (Terrance) Truitt of Columbus, Ga; eight grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 4, 2019