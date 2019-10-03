|
|
Lionel "Neal"
Verville
June 25, 1931-
October 1, 2019
Salem, AL- Lionel "Neal" Verville, 88, of Salem, AL, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.
Born June 25, 1931, in Lewiston, Maine, Neal served in the United States Army for 20 years. A veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars, Neal earned two purple hearts, Korean Service Medals and two Silver Service Stars for his dedication and bravery, living up to the Army's motto: "This We'll Defend."
Following his career in the military, he became the manager of the Non-Commissioned Officers Club (NCO) at Ft. Benning, GA, and served as post commander of the VFW Post 665 in Columbus, GA. for many years. Always the model of hard work, Neal continued working until finally retiring in his 70's.
Neal is survived by the ones he laughed with, lived for, and loved without conditions. His beloved wife, Thelma "Lois" Verville. His children and their spouses; son, Robert and (Arlie) Verville; daughters, Linda and (Jay) McKee and Teresa Heath and (Jeffery Roberson). His joy came from five grandchildren: Robert, Jr. and Russell Verville; Rebecca McCardle and Phillip Huckeba; and Zachary Luke; as well as four great grandchildren: Jacob Verville, Justin McCardle, Calynn Verville, and Amelia Luke. Neal also leaves behind his sister and brother-in-law, Jeannine and Gerard Caron. He was preceded in death by his son, David Verville.
A memorial service will be held at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery with full military honors on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. EST. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to St. Patrick Catholic Church in Phenix City, Alabama.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 3, 2019