Lionel "Henry"
Wood
June 9, 1942-
July 5, 2020
Durham , NC- On Sunday, July 5, 2020, Henry Wood passed away at the age of 78.
Henry was born in Hawkinsville, Georgia, to the late Madge Swain Scarborough and Henry Arthur Wood. He graduated from Decatur High School in 1960. Upon graduation from high school, he joined the Marines with three of his best friends. After completion of active training he was in the Marine reserves for six years. Henry worked days and went to college in night school, completing his MBA at Georgia State University in Atlanta.
Henry joined the Sears management program out of college. He became recognized for his skillful art of successfully establishing new stores across the southeast. Due to extensive travel he decided to change careers. After leaving Sears, he became part of the management team for The Columbus Ledger-Enquirer in Columbus, Georgia. He was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church, SHRM and Rotary. He was also an adjunct professor at Columbus State University and a member of Columbus Country Club. In 1988, he left the Ledger and moved to Durham, NC to join the Herald Sun family as Director of Human Resources. Additionally, utilizing his experience with Sears new store openings, he managed the building of the new facility for the Durham Herald Sun.
Henry was a hard worker and in his spare time had an endless array of special projects going. He could do anything with his hands from building bird houses, taking a car apart or any crazy project Becky could dream up. He loved to travel and was an avid reader. His pride and joy was his 1976 TR6 which he drove and exhibited in car shows.
His childhood summers were spent in Highlands, NC which he described as heaven on earth. In 2012 he and Becky completed a summer home there where they spent much time and developed another entire community of friends and activities.
Henry is survived by his wife Becky (Brannen), sons Keith (Susan) and Chris (Zoe), grandchildren Elliott Wood, Brannen Wood, Emily Wood, Turner Wood, Isabel Wood. Others who were deeply loved are Bill and Maribeth Brannen, Kay Brannen Collins, David and Claire Brannen, Jennifer Wood and Elizabeth Wood and a host of wonderful nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held at the graveside at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Maplewood Cemetery, 1621 University Road, Durham NC, 27701. Casual summer attire and masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Church of the Good Shepherd, 3741 Garrett Road, Durham, NC. 27707 or the Highlands United Methodist Church, 315 Main Street, Highlands, NC 28741.
The family is being assisted by Hall-Wynne Funeral Service in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.hallwynne.com