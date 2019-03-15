|
Lisa Ann
Martin
May 29, 1964-
March 9, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Mrs. Lisa Ann Martin, 54, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 3 PM, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Nazareth Baptist Church. Rev. Brandon Isom, Pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Friday, March 15, 2019 from 1 to 6 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Mrs. Martin was born May 29, 1964 in Columbus, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late R.C. Barnes, Sr. and Jimmie Whitehead Barnes. Mrs. Martin was a member of the Nazareth Baptist Church and worked as a cashier for Ft. Benning's Post Exchange.
Survivors include: her devoted mother, Mrs Jimmie Barnes; two sons, Victor (Lakeisha) Whitehead and Maurice Martin; two brothers, Donald L. (Valarie) Whitehead and R.C. Barnes, III; two aunts, Ellen Weaver and Elizabeth Rush; a niece, Shantera (Lyndon) Waller; a devoted friend, Jack Howard; three grandchildren, Marcus, Tyne, and Savion and a host relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 15, 2019