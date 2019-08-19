|
|
Lisa Ann
McMillan Ray
April 9, 1962-
August 16, 2019
Phenix City, Alabama- Lisa Ann McMillan Ray, 57, of Phenix City, AL, passed Friday, August 16, 2019 in Columbus. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 1 PM at Galilee Baptist Church, with Pastor John H. Ford, Presiding. Burial will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, August 19, 2019 from 2 to 6 PM at the funeral home, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus.
Lisa was born in Columbus, daughter of the late Robert McMillan, Sr. and Mary Francis Johnson Knight. She was a member of Galilee Baptist Church. She was a graduate of G.W. Carver High School and worked for L&S at Ft. Benning. She was the widow of the late Michael Ray and her survivors include: one son, Tremaine Stewart; two daughters, Ebony (Kelvin) Robinson and Erica (Cornelius) Judge Edwards; one brother, Robert (Dana) McMillan, Jr.; one sister, Terri McTyre; five grandchildren, Marcus Stinson, Jaylin Robinson, Erian Robinson, Tyrie Stewart and Rose Stewart; aunts and uncles, Gloria (James) Dowell; Linda McBride, Micheal Johnson and Eugene T. (Mary Alice) Johnson, nieces, nephews and a host of cousins and friends. Visit guest registry and photo gallery at www.sconiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 19, 2019