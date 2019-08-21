|
|
Lizzie
Grady
June 23, 1941-
August 14, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mrs. Lizzie Grady, 78, of Phenix City, AL passed on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Phenix City, AL with Dr. Patrick Brown, pastor, and Pastor Wayne Babb, officiating. Interment will follow in church cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 12-8 p.m. EST and a family hour from 5-7 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Grady was born June 23, 1941 to the late Hillie Brooks, Sr. and the late Bessie Lee Hill in Russell County, AL. She was a member of Oasis Church Internantional, 1959 graduate of Mt. Olive High School, and employed at Dolly Madison and with the Phenix City Board of Education .
Survivors include two daughters, Dr. Jamie Williams and Jacqueline Eady (Michael); one son, Charles Grady, Jr.; two brothers, Rev. Jimmy Brooks (Addie) and Theo Brooks (Sandra); one sister, Brenda (George) Tarver; a special nephew, Derrick Taylor; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren; other relatives, and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 21, 2019