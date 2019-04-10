Logan Delbert

Buterbaugh

July 8, 1929-

April 7, 2019

Columbus, GA- Logan Delbert Buterbaugh, 89, of Columbus, GA passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Magnolia Manor while surrounded by his loving family.

A celebration and memorial of Mr. Buterbaugh will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907 with Rev. Lynn Meadows-White officiating. Interment with military honors and masonic rites will follow in the Masonic Mausoleum at Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Mr. Buterbaugh was born July 8, 1929 in Grant Township, PA son of Samuel Lynn and Elizabeth Kerr Buterbaugh. He grew up in Grant Township and Decker's Point, PA. After graduating from high school in 1947, he joined the U.S. Army. In 1948, he was assigned to the 24th Constabulary at Fulda, Germany. He was a proud member of the Constabulary, being active in the Constabulary Association and attending annual reunions with his fellow Troopers.

While stationed in Germany, he met the love of his life, Ilse Marie Sedlatschek. They married on November 26, 1953 in Fulda. He served in the U.S. Army for 20 years, which included a combat tour in Vietnam with the 1st Cavalry Division 1965-1967. Mr. Buterbaugh retired from the Army at Ft. Benning, GA in 1968 as a Sergeant First Class and made Columbus their home.

After retirement, he worked as Shipping Department Manager and later Assistant Store Manager, Gaylord's Discount Department Store and in the Hospital Supply Department at St. Francis Hospital. His wife purchased Betty Bass and Flowers and Gifts, and for the next 10 years, he and his wife operated the flower and gift shop until they both retired.

Mr. Buterbaugh was very active in Freemasonry. He served as Worshipful Master of Friendship Lodge #706 three times before it deactivated. He transferred his membership to Midland Lodge #144 where he was active until his passing. He was a 50-year Mason and a 50-year Scottish Rite Mason in the Valley of Columbus. He was also a charter member of James E. Miller Daylight Lodge #760.

He was active at Midland United Methodist Church. He was a member there for over 30 years. He was active in their Sunday School, Supertimers Club, and Visitation Committee, he and his wife visiting the home bound and ill of the church.

Mr. Buterbaugh was a strong, fair man of quiet demeanor. He was dedicated to his church, his country, and his family, and his love of God could be seen in all he did. He never said no when asked to help. His love and devotion to his wife, children, and grandchildren is worthy of emulation and one could see their love and affection for him. He was a model husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be deeply missed.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Ilse Buterbaugh; one son, Roger and his wife, Donna of Midland, GA; and one daughter, Evelyn Burnham and her husband, Dewey of Waverly Hall, GA. He is also survived by granddaughters, Heather (Patrick) Byrd and April (Jay) Flynn, and great-grandsons, Delmas Shipman, III and Samuel Flynn.

Those who wish may sign the on-line guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary